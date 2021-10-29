EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.010-$6.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.01-$6.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.90.

Shares of EGP traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,170. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

