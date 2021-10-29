East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

