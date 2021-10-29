Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 56,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,097 shares.The stock last traded at $74.31 and had previously closed at $77.70.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

