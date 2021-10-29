Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.30. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,361 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
