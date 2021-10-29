Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.30. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,361 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

