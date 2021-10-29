DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

