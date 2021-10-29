Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.47% of Dune Acquisition worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,145,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,440,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Dune Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

