Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Duke Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

