DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

