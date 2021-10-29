Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,709. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dril-Quip stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Dril-Quip worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

