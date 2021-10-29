DREP Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00208471 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00099347 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.