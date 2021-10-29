Drep [new] (DREP) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.