Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.97.

DREUF stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

