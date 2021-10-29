Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years. Dover Motorsports has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DVD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 33,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

