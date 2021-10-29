Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.69

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 2854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 133,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

