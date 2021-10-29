DomRaider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $332.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $591,523.27 and $332.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00227859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

