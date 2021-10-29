Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

