Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.45.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.