Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DEC stock opened at GBX 116.79 ($1.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £992.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.