Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 325 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

