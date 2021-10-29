DinoExchange (DINO) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $47,008.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.53 or 1.00326459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.86 or 0.07092200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022839 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

