Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,145 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $53.72 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

