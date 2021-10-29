Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 23,146 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.