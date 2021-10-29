Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.44% of Orion Group worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 319.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

