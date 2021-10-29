Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 173.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

UTMD stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $953,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

