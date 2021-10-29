Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $722.26

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.26 ($9.44) and traded as high as GBX 745.51 ($9.74). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 19,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £354.21 million and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 722.26.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

