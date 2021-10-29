Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$80.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

