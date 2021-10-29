DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average is $453.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

