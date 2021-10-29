Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

