Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

Shares of COK stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €60.78 ($71.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

