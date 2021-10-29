Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($137.18) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,060 ($118.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £140.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,149 ($119.53).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.