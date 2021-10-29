Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 227,457 shares.

The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

