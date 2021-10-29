Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 227,457 shares.
The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.
DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.