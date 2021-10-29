Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 390 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.75) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £89.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

