Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,547 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

