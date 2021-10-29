Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 555 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CBTX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CBTX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CBTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CBTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBTX by 197.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

