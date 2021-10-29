Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,524 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

