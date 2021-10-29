Deutsche Bank AG Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Resonant worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $56,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RESN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.