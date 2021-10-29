Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 15,381 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRCH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.26. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $997,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.