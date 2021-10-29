Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 372 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NYSE LMND opened at $63.37 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.