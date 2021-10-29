Desjardins Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

RCI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

