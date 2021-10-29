Delbert M. Humenik Sells 11,889 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,889 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $290,329.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

