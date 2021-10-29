DeFiSocial Gaming Price Reaches $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.76 or 1.00143911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.13 or 0.07020400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021544 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

