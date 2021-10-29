Deer Park Road Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deer Park Road Corp cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478,923 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 0.6% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.46% of Alamos Gold worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 99,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,626. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

