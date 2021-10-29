David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,004. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

