David L. O’toole Sells 1,723 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $24,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

