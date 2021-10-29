Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $840,241.71 and approximately $17,381.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.