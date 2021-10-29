Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,377,650.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,948. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.06 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $168.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.