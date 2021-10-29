Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 39,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,269. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

