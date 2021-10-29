Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 39,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,269. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
