Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

