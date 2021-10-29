Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.58 and a 200-day moving average of $482.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

