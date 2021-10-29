Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $178,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $194,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD opened at $145.69 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

